BigSur Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,450 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.5% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gerber LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $115.14. 5,249,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,679,515. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.63 billion, a PE ratio of 127.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

