BinaryX (BNX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $763.26 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for approximately $157.44 or 0.00267389 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $763.26 million and approximately $512,318.98 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX emerges as a nexus between gaming and cryptos, functioning as a crypto gaming and an IGO platform. It nurtures gamefi projects providing infrastructural aid, a DAO governance framework and community engagement channels. Notable among its game offerings is CyberDragon, where players navigate a vibrant virtual realm, battling challenges and accumulating rare treasures, with tokens contributed amassing in a treasure trove, claimable by victorious players. The platform’s native token, $BNX, is integral to its ecosystem, facilitating community governance, regular airdrops, in-game utilities, event rewards, and participation in new game launches. By locking $BNX tokens, players can unlock exclusive assets and rewards, embodying BinaryX’s commitment to creating a rewarding, interactive gaming ecosystem. Through its offerings, BinaryX not only enhances the gaming experience but also supports game developers, driving forward the blockchain gaming industry.”

