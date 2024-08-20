Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.66 or 0.00071852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $842.42 million and $32.67 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,377.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.26 or 0.00571361 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00040038 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,745,406 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.