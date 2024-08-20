BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.06.

Shares of BJ opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $92.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,014,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,544 shares of company stock worth $7,237,084 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 394.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

