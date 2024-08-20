BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BlackLine

BlackLine Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BL stock opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,176.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Owen Ryan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.88 per share, with a total value of $149,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,378 shares of company stock worth $3,148,710 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.