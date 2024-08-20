BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Acquired by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF makes up 1.9% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BINC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.12. 682,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,008. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

