Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives $6.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Shares of BLNK stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $212.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.73. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 122.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
