BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,197,203 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 930% from the previous session’s volume of 213,332 shares.The stock last traded at $50.29 and had previously closed at $50.29.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $438,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,332 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,706,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

