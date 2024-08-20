Borr Drilling Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of BORR stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $953.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Borr Drilling has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.27%.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

