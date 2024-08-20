Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Boston Scientific worth $61,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 12.9% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 50,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 20.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 618,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,615,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,960 shares of company stock worth $2,638,984. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,154,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average of $72.10. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

