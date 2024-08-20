BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOX. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. BOX has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,965,818.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at $79,283,010.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock worth $1,556,440. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in BOX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in BOX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in BOX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Further Reading

