BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt to “Hold”

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.86. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.65 million. Research analysts predict that BOX will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,283,010.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Quarry LP boosted its stake in BOX by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in BOX by 62,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

