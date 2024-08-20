Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Sells $285,246.15 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $285,246.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 169,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,831.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Braze Price Performance

BRZE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.63. 418,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,960. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $61.53.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,146,000 after purchasing an additional 148,366 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Braze by 6.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,084,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after purchasing an additional 128,645 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Braze by 537.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Braze by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 780,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRZE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Braze

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.