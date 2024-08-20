BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CFO Brian C. Stephenson Sells 4,155 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $102,586.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,390.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. 999,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,916. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.06.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBIO. Bank of America cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.09.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
