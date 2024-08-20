BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CFO Brian C. Stephenson Sells 4,155 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $102,586.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,390.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. 999,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,916. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.06.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBIO. Bank of America cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.09.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

