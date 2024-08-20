Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) PT at $52.00

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMAR
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 4,386.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Stock Performance
NYSE SMAR opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.63 and a beta of 0.74.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smartsheet
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.