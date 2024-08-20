Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) PT at $52.00

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $180,241.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $823,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,274.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,446,805. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 4,386.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

