Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.00

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 3600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.50 price objective on Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Builders Capital Mortgage
Builders Capital Mortgage Price Performance
About Builders Capital Mortgage
Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Builders Capital Mortgage
- What is a Dividend King?
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.