Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.00

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 3600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.80.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.50 price objective on Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

