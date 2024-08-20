Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Set at C$72.00 by Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) has been assigned a C$72.00 price target by analysts at Cormark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a C$70.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.79.

TSE CM traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$72.53. 453,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,675. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$67.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$47.44 and a one year high of C$72.83. The stock has a market cap of C$68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.11 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.301217 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00. In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

