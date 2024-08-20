Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Candel Therapeutics
In related news, CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 13,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $79,580.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Candel Therapeutics news, CEO Paul Peter Tak sold 22,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $145,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,855.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 13,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $79,580.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,783 shares of company stock valued at $559,636 in the last 90 days. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Candel Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $338,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.
Candel Therapeutics Price Performance
Candel Therapeutics Company Profile
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
