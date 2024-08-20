Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.46

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.46 and last traded at C$10.46, with a volume of 550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.45.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 2.97.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0728 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

