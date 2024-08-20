Canyon Resources Limited (ASX:CAY) Insider Purchases A$33,366.69 in Stock

Canyon Resources Limited (ASX:CAY – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hohnen acquired 476,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$33,366.69 ($22,545.06).
Canyon Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and exploration of bauxite properties in West Africa. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Minim Martap Bauxite project located in central Cameroon. The company was formerly known as Castlemaine Resources Limited and changed its name to Canyon Resources Limited in March 2010.
