Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 2,000 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,513.2% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter.

TQQQ traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,244,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,592,988. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $85.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

