Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned 0.15% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,727,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 423.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 66,215 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $3,854,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $2,909,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $2,935,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

CBRL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.91. 339,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,302. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $85.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

