Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $83.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,757,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,527,894. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.52.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

