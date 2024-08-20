Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $3.03 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.95. 5,710,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,286,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $118.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

