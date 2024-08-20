Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $3.71 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 868,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,451,000 after purchasing an additional 127,582 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.54. 913,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,052. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $269.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $108.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

