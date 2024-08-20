Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,516,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,506. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

