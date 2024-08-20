Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $5.01 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. SAP accounts for about 0.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after buying an additional 746,386 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,936,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,255,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 21.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after buying an additional 108,729 shares during the period.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.77. 566,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,781. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $220.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.91 and a 200-day moving average of $192.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

