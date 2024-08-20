Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $842,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.76. 2,105,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,817. The company has a market capitalization of $609.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 25.52%.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

