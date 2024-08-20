Capital Investment Counsel Inc Makes New $186,000 Investment in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,287,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,387,000 after acquiring an additional 175,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,821,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,409,000 after purchasing an additional 943,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 245,458 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,467,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after buying an additional 663,159 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,571,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. 656,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,228. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.39. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $189.54 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 2.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

