Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 195 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Tesla by 95.3% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,591 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 15.6% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Tesla Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $221.10. The company had a trading volume of 73,862,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,918,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.13 and a 200-day moving average of $191.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

