Capital Investment Counsel Inc Raises Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.70. 885,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,452. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $251,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,186.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $610,285. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

