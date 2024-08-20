Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 500 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOR. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Source Capital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Stock Performance

NYSE SOR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.69. 3,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,869. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $47.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

Source Capital Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

(Free Report)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.