Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Update

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Capitec Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CKHGY opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. Capitec Bank has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.48.
Capitec Bank Company Profile
