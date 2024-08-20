Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Update

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CKHGY opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. Capitec Bank has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.48.

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

