Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Update

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Capitec Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CKHGY opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. Capitec Bank has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.48.

Get Capitec Bank alerts:

Capitec Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.