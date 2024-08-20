Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01. Capri has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Capri by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $1,638,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 553,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,802,000 after acquiring an additional 68,663 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

