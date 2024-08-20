Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 0.8% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,749. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.24.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,574,187.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,567,059 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.45.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

