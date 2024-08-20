Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.45.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.1 %

CAH stock opened at $109.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.20. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 89.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,184.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,567,059. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.