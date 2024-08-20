Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys New Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,944,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,447,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,802. The company has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.40 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $359.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.78 and a 200 day moving average of $292.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPOT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.