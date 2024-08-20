Carnegie Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Gerber LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Gerber LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 118,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,730. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.17.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

