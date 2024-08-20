Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $2.37 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Hershey by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1,263.3% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 179.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $974,603. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.47.

Shares of HSY traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.24. The stock had a trading volume of 872,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $219.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

