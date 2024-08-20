Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,146,794,000 after buying an additional 6,835,604 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,801,000 after purchasing an additional 556,566 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 16.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,850,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 825,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,136,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,099,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,960,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,855,474. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

