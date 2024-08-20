Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $203,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 668,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,050. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

