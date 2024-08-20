Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,715 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 57,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 35.4% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:USB traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,945. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Get Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.