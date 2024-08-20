Carnegie Investment Counsel Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $108.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,385. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $109.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.41 and its 200 day moving average is $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

