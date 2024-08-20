Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases 18,852 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.28. 422,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

