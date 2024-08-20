Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases 44,060 Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,060 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.42% of Sphere Entertainment worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,118,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,218,000 after purchasing an additional 135,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,787,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sphere Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,804,000 after acquiring an additional 106,651 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sphere Entertainment by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,095,000 after acquiring an additional 299,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 960,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,001 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Sphere Entertainment Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:SPHR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 549,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.47. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.