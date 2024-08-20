Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 188 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

Cummins Trading Down 0.3 %

CMI traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.39. 283,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,961. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.29%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

