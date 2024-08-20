Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 315 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $586,036,000 after purchasing an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP lifted its stake in HEICO by 154.3% in the first quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 161,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after buying an additional 98,033 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 23.4% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 93,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 50,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 176,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.60. The stock had a trading volume of 201,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.34. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $155.42 and a 12 month high of $258.84. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,126.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,891 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,126.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $9,739,890.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,539.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HEI

HEICO Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.