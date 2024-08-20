Carnegie Investment Counsel Trims Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 48,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.16. 5,650,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,504,907. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

