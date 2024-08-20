Carnegie Investment Counsel Trims Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,539,000 after purchasing an additional 394,855 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,327,000 after buying an additional 1,553,783 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,640,000 after buying an additional 3,387,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,485,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,665,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $86.45. 552,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,232. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.87.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

