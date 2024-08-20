Carnegie Investment Counsel Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Price Performance
Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.79. 5,376,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,565,824. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $171.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Verizon Communications Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Verizon Communications
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.