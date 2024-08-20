Carnegie Investment Counsel Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.79. 5,376,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,565,824. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $171.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.